RefToken (REF) Price Hits $0.13 on Major Exchanges

RefToken (CURRENCY:REF) traded down 6.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 21st. One RefToken token can currently be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00001252 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx and IDEX. RefToken has a market capitalization of $127,032.00 and approximately $6.00 worth of RefToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, RefToken has traded 6.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Maker (MKR) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $486.37 or 0.04813392 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00047278 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001213 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000156 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded up 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000215 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

About RefToken

RefToken (REF) is a token. Its genesis date was September 4th, 2017. RefToken’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,005,000 tokens. RefToken’s official Twitter account is @RefToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for RefToken is /r/RefToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . RefToken’s official website is reftoken.io

Buying and Selling RefToken

RefToken can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RefToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RefToken should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RefToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

