Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) Stock Price Up 5.4%

Redfin Corp (NASDAQ:RDFN)’s share price rose 5.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $18.49 and last traded at $18.39, approximately 966,978 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 10% from the average daily volume of 1,079,012 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.45.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Redfin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of Redfin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Cowen set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Redfin and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. DA Davidson set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Redfin and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Redfin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Redfin has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.93.

Get Redfin alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.53 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.86.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. Redfin had a negative net margin of 15.47% and a negative return on equity of 25.83%. The business had revenue of $197.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Redfin Corp will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Bridget Frey sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.22, for a total value of $91,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Adam Wiener sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.41, for a total transaction of $194,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 245,503 shares in the company, valued at $4,765,213.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,000 shares of company stock worth $710,450 over the last quarter. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Redfin by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,440,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,718,000 after buying an additional 704,587 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Redfin by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 6,490,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,571,000 after buying an additional 417,458 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Redfin by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,779,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,915,000 after buying an additional 1,032,134 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Redfin by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,618,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,023,000 after buying an additional 504,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Redfin by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,267,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,792,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

Redfin Company Profile (NASDAQ:RDFN)

Redfin Corporation operates as a real estate brokerage company in the United States. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in purchase or sell their residential property. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells residential properties.

Read More: Why are percentage decliners important?

Receive News & Ratings for Redfin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redfin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.