Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for salesforce.com (CRM)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for salesforce.com (NYSE: CRM):

8/20/2019 – salesforce.com had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $184.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $192.00.

8/15/2019 – salesforce.com was upgraded by analysts at OTR Global to a “positive” rating.

8/13/2019 – salesforce.com had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Nomura. They now have a $180.00 price target on the stock. They wrote, “We see a lot of noise that must be sorted through this quarter, following the CRM.org, DATA, and, more recently, ClickSoftware acquisitions, as well as multiple FY guidance revisions. We see difficult comps in both F2Q and F3Q, as we expect Y/Y revenue growth of approx. 20% versus 27.5% Y/Y growth in F3Q19, after closing the MULE acquisition. F3Q20 estimates are somewhat in line with historical expectations, with slightly above Q/Q growth of ~6% vs. the historical average of 4.6%. We continue to highlight the uncertain impact of the moving pieces created via recent acquisitions and proposed acquisitions (such as ClickSoftware).””

8/13/2019 – salesforce.com is now covered by analysts at Compass Point. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock.

8/12/2019 – salesforce.com was given a new $178.00 price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/9/2019 – salesforce.com had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a $165.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

8/7/2019 – salesforce.com was given a new $190.00 price target on by analysts at Evercore ISI. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/1/2019 – salesforce.com was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/15/2019 – salesforce.com was given a new $189.00 price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/2/2019 – salesforce.com was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

Shares of salesforce.com stock traded up $1.84 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $147.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,728,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,928,036. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52-week low of $113.60 and a 52-week high of $167.56. The company has a market cap of $111.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.64, a PEG ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $151.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 4th. The CRM provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 8.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

In other salesforce.com news, CAO Joe Allanson sold 327 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.55, for a total transaction of $50,210.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,701,547.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, General Counsel Amy E. Weaver sold 501 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.54, for a total transaction of $76,923.54. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 26,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,052,841.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 293,347 shares of company stock valued at $44,652,938 in the last three months. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 63.0% in the 1st quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 176 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Fagan Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 5,760 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $912,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,123 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 4,494 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $692,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Perspective Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 1,646 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. 82.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

