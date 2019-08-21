RealChain Price Hits $0.0005 (RCT)

RealChain (CURRENCY:RCT) traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 21st. One RealChain token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including DigiFinex, CoinBene and OKEx. RealChain has a total market cap of $206,970.00 and $60,399.00 worth of RealChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, RealChain has traded 7.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About RealChain

RCT is a token. It launched on July 3rd, 2018. RealChain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 413,632,349 tokens. The official website for RealChain is rcfund.org . RealChain’s official Twitter account is @RealChainFund

RealChain Token Trading

RealChain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, CoinBene and DigiFinex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RealChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RealChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RealChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

