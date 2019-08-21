RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM) Raised to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $11.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “RADCOM LTD. designs, manufactures, markets and supports innovative, high performance internetworking test and analysis equipment for data communications networks. Their products are used in the development and manufacturing of network equipment, the installation of networks, and the ongoing maintenance of operational networks. (Press Release) “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of RADCOM from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $11.50.

NASDAQ:RDCM opened at $9.00 on Friday. RADCOM has a twelve month low of $6.96 and a twelve month high of $18.95. The company has a current ratio of 7.80, a quick ratio of 7.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.96 and a 200-day moving average of $8.02. The firm has a market cap of $131.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.00 and a beta of 0.42.

RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.29. RADCOM had a negative net margin of 27.95% and a negative return on equity of 9.72%. The company had revenue of $8.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 million. On average, research analysts forecast that RADCOM will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of RADCOM by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 291,088 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,395,000 after purchasing an additional 20,454 shares in the last quarter. Delek Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of RADCOM by 1.9% in the first quarter. Delek Group Ltd. now owns 285,264 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,106,000 after buying an additional 5,264 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RADCOM by 3.5% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 59,552 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 2,020 shares during the period. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RADCOM by 27.5% in the second quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 31,995 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 6,910 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.59% of the company’s stock.

About RADCOM

RADCOM Ltd. provides service assurance and customer experience management solutions for communication service providers (CSPs). Its carrier-grade solutions support mobile and fixed networks, and scale to terabit data bandwidths to enable data analytics. The company offers solutions for virtualized infrastructure and next-generation networks.

