Qwertycoin (QWC) Trading 48.2% Lower This Week

Qwertycoin (CURRENCY:QWC) traded down 15.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 21st. Over the last week, Qwertycoin has traded 48.2% lower against the dollar. Qwertycoin has a total market cap of $1.76 million and approximately $2,797.00 worth of Qwertycoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Qwertycoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and BiteBTC.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Qwertycoin alerts:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000038 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 84.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000015 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000106 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Qwertycoin Profile

Qwertycoin (QWC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on February 4th, 2018. Qwertycoin’s total supply is 97,207,360,407 coins. Qwertycoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Qwertycoin is /r/QWERTYCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Qwertycoin is qwertycoin.org.

Buying and Selling Qwertycoin

Qwertycoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qwertycoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qwertycoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Qwertycoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Qwertycoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Qwertycoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.