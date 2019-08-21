Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV Sells 74,887 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV decreased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 98.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 863 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 74,887 shares during the quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TMO. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 250.0% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 140 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Next Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 232.7% in the 2nd quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 173 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 183.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 227 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. 89.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TMO. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $299.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $315.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays set a $330.00 price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $303.17.

NYSE:TMO traded up $1.26 on Wednesday, reaching $277.46. 168,999 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,574,825. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $285.71 and its 200-day moving average is $272.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $208.34 and a 1-year high of $305.45.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.31 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 17.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.75 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 12.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.83%.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.83, for a total transaction of $14,241,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 342,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,466,832.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director C Martin Harris sold 275 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.73, for a total transaction of $74,450.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,741,606.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,775 shares of company stock valued at $14,986,676 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

