Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV Sells 233,778 Shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV decreased its stake in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 98.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,122 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 233,778 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in First Solar were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank increased its position in First Solar by 2.1% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 146,300 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $9,609,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in First Solar by 4.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,203 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Solar during the second quarter valued at $163,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in First Solar by 341.0% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 132,300 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,662,000 after acquiring an additional 102,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scott & Selber Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Solar by 4.4% in the second quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 37,836 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $2,485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605 shares during the last quarter. 63.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other First Solar news, insider Georges Antoun sold 8,476 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.85, for a total transaction of $490,336.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 97,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,643,036.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 34,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.43, for a total transaction of $2,147,838.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 145,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,924,857.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 93,155 shares of company stock valued at $5,765,855. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:FSLR traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 204,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,383,969. First Solar, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.51 and a 1 year high of $69.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $64.91 and a 200-day moving average of $58.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a PE ratio of 46.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The solar cell manufacturer reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.20). First Solar had a return on equity of 0.46% and a net margin of 0.95%. The business had revenue of $585.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $656.80 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.46) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 89.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that First Solar, Inc. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of First Solar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Argus upped their price target on shares of First Solar to $66.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Solar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of First Solar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Roth Capital set a $75.00 price target on shares of First Solar and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. First Solar has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.11.

First Solar Company Profile

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Components segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity. This segment offers its products to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

