Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV Reduces Stock Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV reduced its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 98.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 466 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 39,434 shares during the quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eastern Bank increased its holdings in BlackRock by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 39,243 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $18,417,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. BancorpSouth Bank increased its holdings in BlackRock by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 14,321 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,721,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 37,649 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $16,090,000 after acquiring an additional 4,555 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB increased its holdings in BlackRock by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 28,867 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $12,337,000 after acquiring an additional 4,729 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Way Advisors LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Way Advisors LLC now owns 5,977 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,805,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. 82.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BlackRock alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BLK. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $550.00 to $553.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $515.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $515.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $527.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BlackRock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $499.03.

Shares of NYSE:BLK traded up $2.68 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $420.97. The company had a trading volume of 3,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 566,313. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $360.79 and a 12 month high of $492.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $457.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $446.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The asset manager reported $6.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.52 by ($0.11). BlackRock had a net margin of 30.25% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The business had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.66 EPS. BlackRock’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 27.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be paid a $3.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $13.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.02%.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Further Reading: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.