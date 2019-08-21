Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV Lowers Position in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV lessened its stake in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 98.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,461 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 679,939 shares during the quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBI. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. increased its position in Hanesbrands by 4,028.8% in the second quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 15,000,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 14,636,700 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Hanesbrands by 24.7% in the second quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,956,552 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $240,332,000 after purchasing an additional 2,762,854 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its position in Hanesbrands by 6.4% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 12,449,331 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $222,594,000 after purchasing an additional 749,831 shares during the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD increased its position in Hanesbrands by 1.4% in the second quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 6,017,602 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $103,623,000 after purchasing an additional 84,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Hanesbrands by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,784,175 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $59,844,000 after purchasing an additional 335,912 shares during the last quarter. 91.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HBI stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.00. 39,966 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,421,033. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.77. Hanesbrands Inc. has a one year low of $11.57 and a one year high of $19.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 8.19, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.06.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The textile maker reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. Hanesbrands had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 63.57%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.09%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hanesbrands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Hanesbrands from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hanesbrands has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.44.

In related news, CEO Gerald Evans purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.74 per share, for a total transaction of $147,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,655,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,407,671.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joia M. Johnson purchased 7,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.97 per share, for a total transaction of $99,187.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 115,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,618,145.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear and International.

