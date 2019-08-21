Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Trims Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd trimmed its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 66.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,713 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 99,311 shares during the period. Verizon Communications accounts for approximately 0.7% of Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 64.8% in the 4th quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 15,572,858 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $765,872,000 after buying an additional 6,120,966 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 81.8% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 7,478,500 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $472,377,000 after buying an additional 3,366,000 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth $126,518,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 5,955.3% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 2,311,230 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $231,123,000 after buying an additional 2,273,061 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 57,437,652 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,229,145,000 after buying an additional 2,195,292 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Shares of VZ traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.37. 1,372,097 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,917,878. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $56.58 and a 200-day moving average of $57.09. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.28 and a 52 week high of $61.58. The stock has a market cap of $234.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 34.91%. The business had revenue of $32.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were issued a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.17%.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,349 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.15, for a total transaction of $78,444.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,475,788.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 4,047 shares of company stock valued at $234,591 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, July 8th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.70 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.33.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

Featured Article: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.