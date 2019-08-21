Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Takes Position in Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 2.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,307,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $927,322,000 after purchasing an additional 629,799 shares in the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA grew its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 7.6% in the first quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 3,460,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $132,023,000 after purchasing an additional 243,272 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,312,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,791,000 after purchasing an additional 171,333 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 54.8% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 731,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,902,000 after buying an additional 258,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 55.4% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 675,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,775,000 after buying an additional 240,787 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Omega Healthcare Investors alerts:

In other news, CEO C Taylor Pickett sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $1,140,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 269,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,227,054. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert O. Stephenson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $380,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 223,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,486,388. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 85,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,259,000 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Omega Healthcare Investors stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.32. 127,440 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,555,662. Omega Healthcare Investors Inc has a 52-week low of $31.69 and a 52-week high of $40.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.78. The company has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.94, a PEG ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.42.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.39). Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 6.79% and a net margin of 29.38%. The firm had revenue of $191.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. Omega Healthcare Investors’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Omega Healthcare Investors Inc will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 30th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is currently 86.84%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.77.

Omega Healthcare Investors Profile

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

Featured Story: What is a CD ladder?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI).

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.