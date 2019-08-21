Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Takes $303,000 Position in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 7,114 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OGE. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in OGE Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. CNB Bank purchased a new position in OGE Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in OGE Energy by 108.1% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in OGE Energy by 154.1% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in OGE Energy by 262.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. 68.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OGE stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.77. 109,104 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,005,534. OGE Energy Corp. has a 1 year low of $35.29 and a 1 year high of $44.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.49.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.01). OGE Energy had a return on equity of 10.17% and a net margin of 18.39%. The firm had revenue of $513.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $589.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OGE. Mizuho began coverage on OGE Energy in a report on Monday, June 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. ValuEngine downgraded OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of OGE Energy in a report on Sunday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. OGE Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.25.

In other OGE Energy news, Treasurer Charles B. Walworth sold 705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.81, for a total transaction of $30,181.05. Following the transaction, the treasurer now owns 10,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $433,237.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that provides physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south central United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

