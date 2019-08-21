Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Sells 2,871 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd cut its position in O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 78.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 793 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,871 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 43.3% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 874 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 6.4% in the first quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 10,250 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,980,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.3% in the second quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 5,524 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 4.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 4,582 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 169.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,122 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $825,000 after buying an additional 1,335 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jay D. Burchfield sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.08, for a total value of $381,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.92, for a total value of $47,082.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,773 shares of company stock worth $669,481 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ORLY traded up $0.85 on Wednesday, hitting $384.09. The stock had a trading volume of 52,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 701,510. The business’s fifty day moving average is $385.31 and its 200 day moving average is $379.32. The company has a market cap of $29.20 billion, a PE ratio of 23.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.43. O’Reilly Automotive Inc has a 52 week low of $314.14 and a 52 week high of $414.63.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The specialty retailer reported $4.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.67 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 391.89% and a net margin of 13.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.28 EPS. Equities analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive Inc will post 17.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stephens decreased their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $440.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut O’Reilly Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $427.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 19th. BidaskClub raised O’Reilly Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $428.00 price target on O’Reilly Automotive and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Northcoast Research cut O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $409.29.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, and temperature control and water pumps; maintenance items comprising antifreeze and lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

