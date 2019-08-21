Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Makes New Investment in Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (NYSE:JLL)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (NYSE:JLL) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 9,100.0% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 268.5% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 62.2% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the first quarter worth about $39,000. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Jones Lang LaSalle alerts:

NYSE:JLL traded up $2.80 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $138.31. The stock had a trading volume of 2,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 401,325. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.75. Jones Lang LaSalle Inc has a twelve month low of $119.79 and a twelve month high of $173.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.11.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.26 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle Inc will post 12.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Jones Lang LaSalle in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $140.23 price target on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Jones Lang LaSalle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Jones Lang LaSalle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $183.00 to $206.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Compass Point assumed coverage on Jones Lang LaSalle in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.91.

About Jones Lang LaSalle

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides commercial real estate and investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing, logistics and supply-chain management, corporate finance, mortgage origination and servicing, debt placement, project and development management/design, digital, property management, energy and sustainability, real estate investment banking, integrated facilities management, research, investment management and advisory, strategic consulting and advisory, investment sale, tenant representation, lease administration, and valuations.

See Also: Buy-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (NYSE:JLL).

Receive News & Ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.