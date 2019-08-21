Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Invests $255,000 in Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,125 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIVE. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Five Below by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 633,742 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $64,844,000 after buying an additional 47,729 shares during the period. Pennsylvania Trust Co acquired a new stake in Five Below during the 1st quarter worth about $209,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in Five Below by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 492 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Five Below during the 1st quarter worth about $757,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Five Below by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,157 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,462,000 after purchasing an additional 2,619 shares during the period. 95.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ FIVE traded up $4.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $116.57. 19,781 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 962,836. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $118.53 and its 200 day moving average is $125.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.64. Five Below Inc has a one year low of $86.57 and a one year high of $148.21.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. The company had revenue of $364.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.28 million. Five Below had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 25.21%. The business’s revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Five Below Inc will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FIVE. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Five Below from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Five Below in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Barclays cut Five Below from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $128.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group lowered their price target on Five Below from $132.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America set a $150.00 price target on Five Below and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.44.

In other Five Below news, CFO Kenneth R. Bull sold 7,103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.13, for a total value of $924,313.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 79,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,309,809.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

