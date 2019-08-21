Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Buys Shares of 6,091 Eaton Vance Corp (NYSE:EV)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Corp (NYSE:EV) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 6,091 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,257,615 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $494,104,000 after buying an additional 87,850 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance by 6.2% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,045,119 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $203,370,000 after buying an additional 294,170 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,306,590 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $45,939,000 after buying an additional 47,990 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,140,735 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $40,130,000 after buying an additional 100,760 shares during the period. Finally, BTIM Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance by 0.4% in the second quarter. BTIM Corp. now owns 879,698 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $37,942,000 after buying an additional 3,139 shares during the period. 70.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Eaton Vance in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Eaton Vance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eaton Vance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Eaton Vance from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.00.

Shares of EV stock traded up $0.86 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.22. 1,876 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 735,921. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 11.82 and a current ratio of 11.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.31. Eaton Vance Corp has a twelve month low of $32.28 and a twelve month high of $54.44.

Eaton Vance (NYSE:EV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The asset manager reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $411.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $411.42 million. Eaton Vance had a net margin of 23.50% and a return on equity of 35.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Eaton Vance Corp will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 30th. Eaton Vance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.61%.

Eaton Vance declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, July 10th that allows the company to buyback 8,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the asset manager to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Brian D. Langstraat sold 3,772 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.89, for a total transaction of $165,553.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Leo I. Higdon, Jr. sold 4,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.32, for a total transaction of $216,414.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Eaton Vance Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, marketing, and management of investment funds in the United States. It also provides investment management and counseling services to institutions and individuals. Further, the company operates as an adviser and distributor of investment companies and separate accounts.

