Quasarcoin (QAC) Price Tops $0.0078 on Top Exchanges

Quasarcoin (CURRENCY:QAC) traded up 26.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 21st. In the last seven days, Quasarcoin has traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar. One Quasarcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0078 or 0.00000078 BTC on major exchanges including Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. Quasarcoin has a market cap of $1.32 million and approximately $3,848.00 worth of Quasarcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001510 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0338 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0301 or 0.00000298 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded 93% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000056 BTC.

BlazeCoin (BLZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Quasarcoin

Quasarcoin is a coin. Quasarcoin’s total supply is 263,310,505 coins and its circulating supply is 168,310,505 coins. Quasarcoin’s official Twitter account is @Quasarcoingroup and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Quasarcoin is quasarcoin.org

Buying and Selling Quasarcoin

Quasarcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quasarcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quasarcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quasarcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

