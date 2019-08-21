Quark (QRK) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.14 Million

Quark (CURRENCY:QRK) traded down 38.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 21st. In the last week, Quark has traded 56.3% lower against the dollar. Quark has a market capitalization of $2.14 million and $1.00 worth of Quark was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Quark coin can currently be bought for $0.0083 or 0.00000083 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Bittylicious and FreiExchange.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001427 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

HunterCoin (HUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Joincoin (J) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000047 BTC.

BitQuark (BTQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About Quark

Quark (QRK) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on July 21st, 2013. Quark’s total supply is 259,275,733 coins. Quark’s official website is www.qrknet.info . Quark’s official Twitter account is @quarkcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Quark is www.quarktalk.cc . The Reddit community for Quark is /r/QuarkCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Quark

Quark can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittylicious, FreiExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quark should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

