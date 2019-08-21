QEP Resources Inc (NYSE:QEP) Shares Acquired by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of QEP Resources Inc (NYSE:QEP) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 132,942 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,596 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of QEP Resources worth $962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of QEP Resources during the first quarter worth $49,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of QEP Resources by 2,702.9% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,755 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 6,514 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of QEP Resources during the second quarter worth $72,000. World Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of QEP Resources by 25.3% during the first quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 18,002 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 3,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of QEP Resources during the second quarter worth $145,000.

QEP traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.95. The company had a trading volume of 66,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,933,247. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. QEP Resources Inc has a 1-year low of $3.39 and a 1-year high of $12.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.35 and a 200-day moving average of $6.97. The company has a market cap of $954.03 million, a PE ratio of -23.29 and a beta of 1.92.

QEP Resources (NYSE:QEP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The pipeline company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.07). QEP Resources had a negative net margin of 44.56% and a positive return on equity of 1.29%. The business had revenue of $296.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that QEP Resources Inc will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%.

In other QEP Resources news, CEO Timothy J. Cutt bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.04 per share, for a total transaction of $60,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 228,777 shares in the company, valued at $924,259.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David A. Trice bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.80 per share, with a total value of $38,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $228,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $119,450. 1.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on QEP. CIBC reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of QEP Resources in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Raymond James cut shares of QEP Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $5.00 price target on shares of QEP Resources and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. SunTrust Banks set a $8.00 price target on shares of QEP Resources and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Tudor Pickering cut shares of QEP Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.60.

QEP Resources, Inc operates as a crude oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company conducts exploration and production activities in the Permian Basin in Western Texas; and Williston Basin in North Dakota. As of December 31, 2018, it had estimated proved reserves of approximately 658.2 MMboe.

