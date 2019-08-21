Q3 2020 Earnings Estimate for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Issued By Wedbush

Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) – Equities researchers at Wedbush reduced their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for Lowe’s Companies in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 15th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now anticipates that the home improvement retailer will earn $1.36 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.40. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Lowe’s Companies’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.92 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.28 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.22 EPS.

LOW has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cfra reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Friday, June 14th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America set a $135.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $116.00 target price (down from $126.00) on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.88.

Shares of NYSE LOW opened at $97.87 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $73.53 billion, a PE ratio of 19.04, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37. Lowe’s Companies has a 1-year low of $84.75 and a 1-year high of $118.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $101.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.58.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $17.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.65 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 91.85% and a net margin of 3.31%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 22nd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 42.80%.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, insider Marvin R. Ellison acquired 10,000 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $95.05 per share, for a total transaction of $950,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 80,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,612,554.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Donald Frieson acquired 2,030 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $98.69 per share, with a total value of $200,340.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 10,980 shares in the company, valued at $1,083,616.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 12,280 shares of company stock valued at $1,174,566. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Next Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

About Lowe's Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

