Q3 2019 EPS Estimates for Auto Prop Reit (TSE:APR) Decreased by Raymond James

Auto Prop Reit (TSE:APR) – Raymond James reduced their Q3 2019 earnings estimates for Auto Prop Reit in a research note issued on Thursday, August 15th. Raymond James analyst J. Rodrigues now expects that the company will earn $0.24 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.26. Raymond James also issued estimates for Auto Prop Reit’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.25 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.27 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.06 EPS.

Separately, National Bank Financial upgraded Auto Prop Reit from a “sector perform under weight” rating to an “outperfrom under weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st.

Auto Prop Reit (TSE:APR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported C$0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.27 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$16.43 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were given a $0.067 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞.

