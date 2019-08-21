Q3 2019 EPS Estimates for Akumin Inc Boosted by Analyst (TSE:AKU)

Akumin Inc (TSE:AKU) – Analysts at Cormark raised their Q3 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Akumin in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 15th. Cormark analyst T. Gonsalves now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.04. Cormark also issued estimates for Akumin’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.08 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.16 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.53 EPS.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 325.89, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.48. Akumin has a twelve month low of C$3.95 and a twelve month high of C$7.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$4.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$4.71. The company has a market cap of $292.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.69.

Akumin Inc provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 74 imaging centers located in Florida, Pennsylvania, Delaware, Texas, Illinois, and Kansas. Its centers provide physicians with imaging capabilities to facilitate the diagnosis and treatment of diseases and disorders, and reduce unnecessary invasive procedures.

