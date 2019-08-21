Q3 2019 Earnings Estimate for Comcast Co. Issued By Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their Q3 2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Comcast in a report issued on Friday, August 16th. Oppenheimer analyst T. Horan now forecasts that the cable giant will post earnings of $0.77 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.78. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Comcast’s FY2020 earnings at $3.58 EPS.

Get Comcast alerts:

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The cable giant reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. Comcast had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 17.50%. The company had revenue of $26.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Comcast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Guggenheim raised shares of Comcast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.31 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.44.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $43.94 on Monday. Comcast has a 12-month low of $32.61 and a 12-month high of $45.29. The company has a market capitalization of $195.97 billion, a PE ratio of 17.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.49.

In related news, SVP Daniel C. Murdock sold 1,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.46, for a total transaction of $70,523.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $195,359.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 2.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 391,492,214 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $16,552,290,000 after purchasing an additional 7,792,136 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 2.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 325,166,060 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $13,748,022,000 after purchasing an additional 8,635,296 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 63,699,503 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,165,450,000 after purchasing an additional 5,992,911 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 3.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 61,356,936 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,594,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759,655 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 54,866,448 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,319,753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009,589 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

Featured Story: How to identify percentage decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.