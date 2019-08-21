Q2 2020 Earnings Estimate for Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) Issued By Svb Leerink

Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) – Equities researchers at Svb Leerink decreased their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Change Healthcare in a report released on Wednesday, August 14th. Svb Leerink analyst D. Grosslight now anticipates that the company will earn $0.26 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.37. Svb Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Svb Leerink also issued estimates for Change Healthcare’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.39 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.50 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.55 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.58 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.81 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CHNG. Leerink Swann started coverage on Change Healthcare in a report on Monday, July 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Change Healthcare in a report on Monday, July 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. SunTrust Banks started coverage on Change Healthcare in a report on Monday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Change Healthcare in a report on Monday, July 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Change Healthcare in a report on Monday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Change Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.04.

Shares of Change Healthcare stock opened at $15.06 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.07. Change Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $12.04 and a fifty-two week high of $15.50.

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $814.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $795.66 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blackstone Group Inc acquired a new position in Change Healthcare during the second quarter valued at $870,456,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Change Healthcare during the second quarter valued at $35,144,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Change Healthcare during the second quarter valued at $35,483,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Change Healthcare during the second quarter valued at $29,897,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in Change Healthcare during the second quarter valued at $25,550,000. 11.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Fredrik J. Eliasson bought 30,000 shares of Change Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.00 per share, with a total value of $390,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bansi Nagji bought 5,000 shares of Change Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.00 per share, with a total value of $65,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 151,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,079,950.

Change Healthcare Inc, an independent healthcare technology platform, provides data and analytics-driven solutions to improve clinical, financial, and patient engagement outcomes in the United States healthcare system. It operates in three segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services.

