Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) Reduced by Analyst

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp reduced their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a report released on Wednesday, August 14th. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $1.06 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.26. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Applied Industrial Technologies’ Q2 2020 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.23 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $4.40 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.80 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on AIT. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.33.

AIT opened at $53.54 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.22. Applied Industrial Technologies has a twelve month low of $49.45 and a twelve month high of $82.35.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $882.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $919.72 million. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 19.53% and a net margin of 4.15%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s payout ratio is 28.12%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 174.8% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 124.2% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC grew its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 23.5% during the second quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 2,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.48% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Industrial Technologies

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. The company offers its products for maintenance, repair, and operational, as well as original equipment manufacturing customers. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power and Flow Control.

