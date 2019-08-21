Purepoint Uranium Group (CVE:PTU) Trading Up 20%

Purepoint Uranium Group Inc. (CVE:PTU) was up 20% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06, approximately 151,000 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 300,222 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.88 million and a PE ratio of -10.00.

About Purepoint Uranium Group (CVE:PTU)

Purepoint Uranium Group Inc, a uranium exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for producing uranium in Canada. The company has interests in Hook Lake, Smart Lake, Red Willow, Turnor Lake, Umfreville, Henday Lake, McArthur East, Rene Lake, Shearwater, and Langley Lake properties, which are located at the Athabasca Basin, Northern Saskatchewan.

Read More: Candlestick

Receive News & Ratings for Purepoint Uranium Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Purepoint Uranium Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.