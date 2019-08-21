Pure Nickel (CVE:NIC) Hits New 52-Week High at $0.06

Shares of Pure Nickel Inc. (CVE:NIC) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 64000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The firm has a market cap of $4.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.05 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.03.

Pure Nickel Company Profile (CVE:NIC)

Pure Nickel Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company primarily explores for nickel, platinum group elements, copper, gold, and silver deposits, as well as other base and precious metals. It holds interests in the William Lake property with 55 claims covering approximately 10,566 hectares located in central Manitoba; the Manibridge property with 2 claims covering approximately 274 hectares located in Manitoba; and the Fond du Lac property comprising 4 contiguous claims covering approximately 19,713 hectares located in Saskatchewan.

