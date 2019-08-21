Pura Price Reaches $0.0029 (PURA)

Pura (CURRENCY:PURA) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 21st. Over the last week, Pura has traded down 16.7% against the dollar. Pura has a total market cap of $514,961.00 and approximately $55.00 worth of Pura was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pura coin can currently be purchased for $0.0029 or 0.00000029 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Cryptopia and Kucoin.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00005036 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 32.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded up 51.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000015 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000036 BTC.

DigitalPrice (DP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Adzcoin (ADZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Uro (URO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Pura Coin Profile

PURA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 28th, 2017. Pura’s total supply is 182,847,201 coins and its circulating supply is 176,064,707 coins. Pura’s official Twitter account is @PuraSocial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pura’s official website is mypura.io

Buying and Selling Pura

Pura can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Cryptopia and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pura directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pura should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pura using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

