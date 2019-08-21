Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on PBYI. Barclays lowered their price objective on Puma Biotechnology from $21.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Puma Biotechnology from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. ValuEngine raised Puma Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Puma Biotechnology in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup set a $13.00 price objective on Puma Biotechnology and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.56.

Get Puma Biotechnology alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PBYI opened at $10.78 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $364.86 million, a P/E ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.39. Puma Biotechnology has a 52 week low of $8.45 and a 52 week high of $50.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.79.

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.90) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $53.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.40 million. Puma Biotechnology had a negative net margin of 32.23% and a negative return on equity of 254.09%. Puma Biotechnology’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.59) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Puma Biotechnology will post -2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Puma Biotechnology news, insider Alan H. Auerbach sold 12,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.98, for a total transaction of $126,895.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,189,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,811,459.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,299 shares of company stock valued at $146,360. 21.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PBYI. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Puma Biotechnology during the fourth quarter valued at about $13,719,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Puma Biotechnology during the second quarter worth about $7,716,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 273.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 487,392 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,194,000 after purchasing an additional 356,949 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 16.6% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,170,423 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $84,191,000 after purchasing an additional 308,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bogle Investment Management L P DE acquired a new position in shares of Puma Biotechnology during the second quarter worth about $3,342,000. 83.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Puma Biotechnology

Puma Biotechnology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to enhance cancer care. Its drug candidates include PB272 neratinib (oral) for the treatment of early stage breast cancer, metastatic breast cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, HER2 mutation-positive solid tumors, and HER2-mutated non-amplified breast cancer; and PB272 neratinib (intravenous).

Featured Article: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Puma Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Puma Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.