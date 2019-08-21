Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Trims Position in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado cut its holdings in shares of CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,166 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in CIT Group were worth $819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CIT. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in CIT Group in the first quarter worth $32,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in CIT Group in the second quarter worth $50,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in CIT Group in the first quarter worth $82,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in CIT Group in the first quarter worth $131,000. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC grew its stake in CIT Group by 13.6% in the first quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 4,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut CIT Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group upped their price target on CIT Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. ValuEngine cut CIT Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on CIT Group from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on CIT Group from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CIT Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.25.

NYSE CIT opened at $41.47 on Wednesday. CIT Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.50 and a 12 month high of $55.48. The stock has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.19. CIT Group had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 14.72%. The firm had revenue of $466.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $463.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that CIT Group Inc. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. CIT Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.65%.

In other CIT Group news, Director Alan L. Frank purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $41.30 per share, with a total value of $123,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $650,309.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Steve Solk purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $42.45 per share, for a total transaction of $84,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 31,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,328,345.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 30,430 shares of company stock worth $1,316,860. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

CIT Group Inc operates as the holding company for CIT Bank, N.A. that provides banking and related services to commercial and individual customers. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Consumer Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers lending, leasing, and other financial and advisory services primarily to small and middle-market companies; factoring, receivables management products, and secured supply chain financing; equipment leasing and secured financing to railroads and non-rail companies; equipment financing to small businesses.

