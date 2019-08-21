Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Takes $780,000 Position in IAA (NYSE:IAA)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new stake in IAA (NYSE:IAA) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 20,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $780,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in IAA in the second quarter worth approximately $132,397,000. Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in IAA in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Bodenholm Capital AB acquired a new stake in IAA in the second quarter valued at $28,069,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in IAA in the second quarter valued at $1,484,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in IAA in the second quarter valued at $207,000.

IAA stock opened at $47.13 on Wednesday. IAA has a 1-year low of $38.08 and a 1-year high of $48.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.53.

IAA (NYSE:IAA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $366.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that IAA will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on IAA shares. CJS Securities cut IAA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Wolfe Research started coverage on IAA in a research note on Friday, July 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barrington Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of IAA in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on IAA in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of IAA in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.80.

IAA, Inc provides salvage vehicle auctions and related services. It offers salvage auction services, such as inbound transportation logistics, inspection, evaluation, salvage recovery, titling, and settlement administrative services. The company's salvage auctions facilitate the remarketing of damaged vehicles designated as total losses by insurance companies, charity donation vehicles, recovered stolen (or theft) vehicles, and low value used vehicles through live and online auctions.

