Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 2,709 Shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado cut its holdings in shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) by 13.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,901 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,709 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Teradata were worth $642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Teradata during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Teradata by 71.6% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,085 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in Teradata by 239.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,390 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 2,390 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp bought a new position in Teradata in the 1st quarter valued at $170,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Teradata in the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

TDC stock opened at $32.22 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.37 and its 200-day moving average is $40.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The company has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.19. Teradata Co. has a twelve month low of $31.79 and a twelve month high of $49.42.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $478.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $485.17 million. Teradata had a return on equity of 23.03% and a net margin of 1.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Teradata Co. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teradata declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, August 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to reacquire up to 11.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

TDC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Teradata in a research report on Sunday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Teradata from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Teradata to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Teradata from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 27th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Teradata from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.29.

Teradata Company Profile

Teradata Corporation provides hybrid cloud analytics software. Its solutions and services comprise software, hardware, and related business consulting and support services to deliver analytics in company's analytical ecosystem. It operates through three segments: North America and Latin America region; Europe, Middle East and Africa region; and Asia Pacific and Japan region.

