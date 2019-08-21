Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Decreases Stock Holdings in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado reduced its stake in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,501 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 177 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Landstar System by 130.3% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 281 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Landstar System in the second quarter valued at about $60,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Landstar System in the first quarter valued at about $65,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Landstar System in the second quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in Landstar System in the first quarter valued at about $192,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Landstar System alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on LSTR. Buckingham Research decreased their price target on Landstar System from $121.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Wolfe Research upgraded Landstar System from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. SunTrust Banks set a $110.00 price target on Landstar System and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $119.00 price target on shares of Landstar System in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on Landstar System in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.90.

Shares of NASDAQ:LSTR opened at $109.18 on Wednesday. Landstar System, Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.23 and a 52-week high of $128.70. The stock has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.67, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $109.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.68.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.01). Landstar System had a return on equity of 36.17% and a net margin of 5.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Landstar System, Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. This is a boost from Landstar System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.97%.

Landstar System Profile

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

Further Reading: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Landstar System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landstar System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.