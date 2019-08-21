PROVIDENT FINL/S (OTCMKTS:FPLPY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $4.44

PROVIDENT FINL/S (OTCMKTS:FPLPY)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $4.44 and last traded at $4.47, with a volume of 16681 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.50.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PROVIDENT FINL/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of PROVIDENT FINL/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $662.59 million, a PE ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a current ratio of 4.11, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.01 and its 200 day moving average is $6.27.

Provident Financial plc provides personal credit products to the non-standard lending market in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company offers credit cards; consumer credit, including unsecured and online instalment loans; and finance for cars and light commercial vehicles. It serves 2.5 million customers through its network of branches, call centers, and Websites.

