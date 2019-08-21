Proton Token (PTT) Market Cap Reaches $24.25 Million

Proton Token (CURRENCY:PTT) traded down 15.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 21st. Over the last seven days, Proton Token has traded down 36.6% against the dollar. One Proton Token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000030 BTC on major exchanges including BCEX, BitForex, DDEX and FCoin. Proton Token has a total market cap of $24.25 million and $857,779.00 worth of Proton Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002630 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.78 or 0.00266555 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009906 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $132.50 or 0.01318763 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000675 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00022334 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.36 or 0.00093140 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0434 or 0.00000432 BTC.

Proton Token Token Profile

Proton Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,175,508,711 tokens. The official website for Proton Token is www.proton.global . Proton Token’s official Twitter account is @proton_global

Buying and Selling Proton Token

Proton Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: FCoin, LBank, CoinTiger, DDEX, BCEX and BitForex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Proton Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Proton Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Proton Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

