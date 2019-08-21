Protalix Biotherapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX) Trading 10% Higher

Protalix Biotherapeutics Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX) traded up 10% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.26 and last traded at $0.25, 256,054 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 42% from the average session volume of 442,030 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.23.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Protalix Biotherapeutics in a report on Monday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Protalix Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th.

Protalix Biotherapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $12.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.75 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Protalix Biotherapeutics stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Protalix Biotherapeutics Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned 0.06% of Protalix Biotherapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Protalix Biotherapeutics Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX)

Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of recombinant therapeutic proteins based on its proprietary ProCellEx protein expression system in Israel and internationally. The company offers Elelyso, a plant cell expressed recombinant glucocerebrosidase enzyme for the treatment of Gaucher disease.

