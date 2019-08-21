Protalix Biotherapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX) Trading 10% Higher

Protalix Biotherapeutics Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX) traded up 10% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.26 and last traded at $0.25, 256,054 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 42% from the average session volume of 442,030 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.23.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Protalix Biotherapeutics in a report on Monday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Protalix Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th.
Protalix Biotherapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $12.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.75 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share.
Protalix Biotherapeutics Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX)
Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of recombinant therapeutic proteins based on its proprietary ProCellEx protein expression system in Israel and internationally. The company offers Elelyso, a plant cell expressed recombinant glucocerebrosidase enzyme for the treatment of Gaucher disease.
