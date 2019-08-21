ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Shares Gap Down to $35.11

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $34.28, but opened at $35.11. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ shares last traded at $33.44, with a volume of 238,410 shares trading hands.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.72.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ stock. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

