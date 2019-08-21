Project Coin Trading Down 33.7% This Week (PRJ)

Project Coin (CURRENCY:PRJ) traded up 19.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 21st. Project Coin has a total market capitalization of $4,153.00 and $103.00 worth of Project Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Project Coin has traded down 33.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Project Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange, Cryptopia, Graviex and Crex24.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Project Coin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002661 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.58 or 0.00269119 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010079 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $129.89 or 0.01314629 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0671 or 0.00000679 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00022423 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002402 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.33 or 0.00094425 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Project Coin Coin Profile

Project Coin is a coin. Project Coin’s total supply is 44,817,888 coins and its circulating supply is 44,497,878 coins. The official website for Project Coin is projectcoin.net . Project Coin’s official Twitter account is @projectcoin1

Buying and Selling Project Coin

Project Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, Crex24, CryptoBridge, Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Project Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Project Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Project Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Project Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Project Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.