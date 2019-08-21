Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) Shares Bought by Windsor Capital Management LLC

Windsor Capital Management LLC raised its position in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,122 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Windsor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PG. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 35,400,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,683,425,000 after purchasing an additional 7,389,251 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 25,152,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,312,039,000 after purchasing an additional 775,146 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,255,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,640,000 after purchasing an additional 788,247 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,334,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,975,000 after purchasing an additional 299,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 8,672,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698,051 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.57% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Marylynn Fergusonmchugh sold 37,027 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total value of $4,295,132.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 112,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,073,548. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Jon R. Moeller sold 141,575 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.05, for a total transaction of $16,712,928.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 253,747 shares of company stock valued at $29,661,946 in the last quarter. 1.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of PG stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $118.93. 646,793 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,110,868. The firm has a market capitalization of $298.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $115.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.96. Procter & Gamble Co has a 52-week low of $78.49 and a 52-week high of $121.76.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.04. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 23.03%. The firm had revenue of $17.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th were issued a $0.7459 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 18th. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.93%.

PG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group set a $122.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price (up from $125.00) on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. TheStreet lowered shares of Procter & Gamble from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Scotiabank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, July 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.15.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

