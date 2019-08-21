Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) Holdings Boosted by Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 0.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 83,025 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble accounts for about 2.8% of Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $9,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 59.2% during the 2nd quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Smart Portfolios LLC grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 48.0% during the 4th quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 71.5% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. 62.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PG stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $118.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 646,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,110,868. The stock has a market capitalization of $298.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.45. Procter & Gamble Co has a one year low of $78.49 and a one year high of $121.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $17.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.86 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 23.03% and a net margin of 5.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th were given a $0.7459 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 18th. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.93%.

In related news, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 5,200 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.10, for a total transaction of $619,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Jon R. Moeller sold 141,575 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.05, for a total value of $16,712,928.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 253,747 shares of company stock worth $29,661,946. Corporate insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Procter & Gamble from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Procter & Gamble to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target (up from $125.00) on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating and set a $89.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.15.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

