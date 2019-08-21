PrimeStone 24 Hour Volume Reaches $150.00 (PSC)

PrimeStone (CURRENCY:PSC) traded 15.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 21st. One PrimeStone coin can now be purchased for about $0.0020 or 0.00000020 BTC on major exchanges including Graviex and Crex24. PrimeStone has a total market cap of $36,454.00 and $150.00 worth of PrimeStone was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, PrimeStone has traded down 0.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

ImageCoin (IMG) traded down 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003429 BTC.

Purex (PUREX) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003068 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000105 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SmartFox (FOX) traded 43% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

PayDay Coin (PDX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000007 BTC.

About PrimeStone

PrimeStone (CRYPTO:PSC) is a coin. PrimeStone’s total supply is 18,158,979 coins. PrimeStone’s official Twitter account is @PrimeStone2 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PrimeStone is primestone.global

PrimeStone Coin Trading

PrimeStone can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Graviex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PrimeStone directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PrimeStone should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PrimeStone using one of the exchanges listed above.

