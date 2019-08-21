Primas Price Hits $0.0815 on Top Exchanges (PST)

Primas (CURRENCY:PST) traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 21st. Primas has a total market cap of $4.29 million and approximately $1.64 million worth of Primas was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Primas has traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Primas token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0815 or 0.00000801 BTC on exchanges including OKEx, Gate.io, BCEX and LBank.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002620 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.17 or 0.00266970 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009783 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $133.34 or 0.01310088 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0679 or 0.00000667 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00021909 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.44 or 0.00092709 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0428 or 0.00000420 BTC.

Primas Token Profile

Primas was first traded on August 26th, 2017. Primas’ total supply is 101,342,466 tokens and its circulating supply is 52,692,565 tokens. The Reddit community for Primas is /r/Primas . Primas’ official Twitter account is @PrimasOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Primas’ official website is primas.io

Buying and Selling Primas

Primas can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, OKEx, Gate.io and BCEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Primas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Primas using one of the exchanges listed above.

