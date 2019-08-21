Price Capital Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 20,000 iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Price Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 20,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,255,000. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for approximately 5.2% of Price Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PFG Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $357,000. Homrich & Berg purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $327,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 12,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after acquiring an additional 3,288 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,361 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $833,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 16,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after acquiring an additional 1,807 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA MUB traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $115.10. 9,378 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 853,333. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $106.42 and a 52-week high of $115.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.87.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

