Price Capital Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,400 Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Price Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000. Moody’s comprises about 0.6% of Price Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Moody’s by 16.5% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 409 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 34.2% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 1.7% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $779,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 6.5% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 0.7% in the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 11,462 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,239,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Mark Almeida sold 27,236 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.06, for a total transaction of $5,639,486.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Robert Fauber sold 3,721 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.71, for a total value of $791,493.91. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,291,335.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 101,379 shares of company stock valued at $19,615,656. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MCO traded up $2.66 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $219.30. 13,673 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 760,035. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $206.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $188.57. Moody’s Co. has a 1-year low of $129.26 and a 1-year high of $220.68. The firm has a market cap of $41.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.64 and a beta of 1.26.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.09. Moody’s had a return on equity of 266.42% and a net margin of 27.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.06%.

MCO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Argus increased their price objective on Moody’s to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Moody’s from $214.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Moody’s from $168.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Moody’s from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Moody’s from $189.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $200.27.

Moody's Company Profile

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

