Price Capital Management Inc. Has $262,000 Stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Price Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 95.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,100 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 43,093 shares during the period. American Express accounts for about 0.6% of Price Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Price Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $262,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in American Express by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,108 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in American Express by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 6,115 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. boosted its stake in American Express by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 4,779 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its stake in American Express by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,961,935 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $323,740,000 after purchasing an additional 151,669 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in American Express by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 566,433 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $69,920,000 after purchasing an additional 16,907 shares during the period. 83.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 44,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.25, for a total transaction of $5,316,642.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 80,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,584,718.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 15,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.06, for a total value of $1,963,712.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,565,392.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 88,584 shares of company stock valued at $10,679,740 in the last 90 days. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AXP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. UBS Group downgraded American Express from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $117.60 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on American Express from $135.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on American Express from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank started coverage on American Express in a research report on Monday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $142.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. American Express currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.49.

Shares of American Express stock traded up $0.98 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $122.40. 121,032 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,428,765. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market cap of $101.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.70, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.05. American Express has a 52 week low of $89.05 and a 52 week high of $129.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.85.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The payment services company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $10.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.82 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 29.75% and a net margin of 16.60%. American Express’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.84 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that American Express will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current year.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

