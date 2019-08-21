Pretium Resources (TSE:PVG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

Pretium Resources (TSE:PVG) (NYSE:PVG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.
A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. CIBC raised their target price on Pretium Resources from C$12.00 to C$15.50 in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Pretium Resources from C$12.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Pretium Resources from C$17.50 to C$17.75 in a research report on Friday, July 19th.
Shares of PVG stock opened at C$16.69 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.92, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$15.08 and a 200 day moving average of C$12.14. Pretium Resources has a 1 year low of C$8.59 and a 1 year high of C$17.85.
About Pretium Resources
Pretium Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its principal project is the Brucejack project that consists of 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,304 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.
