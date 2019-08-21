Pretium Resources (TSE:PVG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

Pretium Resources (TSE:PVG) (NYSE:PVG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. CIBC raised their target price on Pretium Resources from C$12.00 to C$15.50 in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Pretium Resources from C$12.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Pretium Resources from C$17.50 to C$17.75 in a research report on Friday, July 19th.

Shares of PVG stock opened at C$16.69 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.92, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$15.08 and a 200 day moving average of C$12.14. Pretium Resources has a 1 year low of C$8.59 and a 1 year high of C$17.85.

In other Pretium Resources news, Director Robert Allan Quartermain sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.36, for a total transaction of C$408,975.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,273,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$37,186,509.93. Insiders have sold a total of 160,000 shares of company stock worth $2,616,339 over the last ninety days.

About Pretium Resources

Pretium Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its principal project is the Brucejack project that consists of 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,304 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

