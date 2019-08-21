Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $54.15

Shares of Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $54.15 and traded as low as $49.81. Preformed Line Products shares last traded at $49.81, with a volume of 581 shares changing hands.

PLPC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Preformed Line Products from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Preformed Line Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Preformed Line Products from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 10th.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.15. The firm has a market cap of $250.54 million, a PE ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.84.

Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $114.84 million during the quarter. Preformed Line Products had a net margin of 5.65% and a return on equity of 9.58%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Preformed Line Products by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 161,937 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,785,000 after buying an additional 3,503 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Preformed Line Products by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 27,931 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,515,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Preformed Line Products by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 53,354 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,894,000 after acquiring an additional 6,425 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Preformed Line Products by 79.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,180 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Preformed Line Products by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 341,351 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,518,000 after acquiring an additional 13,909 shares during the period. 48.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Preformed Line Products Company Profile (NASDAQ:PLPC)

Preformed Line Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products and systems used in the construction and maintenance of overhead and underground networks for the energy, telecommunication, cable operator, information, and other industries. The company offers formed wire and related hardware products to support, protect, terminate, and secure power conductor and communication cables, as well as to control cable dynamics; and hardware products to support and protect transmission conductors, spacers, spacer-dampers, stockbridge dampers, corona suppression devices, and various compression fittings for dead-end applications.

