PRASM Price Reaches $0.0001 (PSM)

PRASM (CURRENCY:PSM) traded 17.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 21st. PRASM has a market cap of $209,036.00 and $24.00 worth of PRASM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, PRASM has traded 70.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One PRASM token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinTiger, CoinBene and IDAX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get PRASM alerts:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002963 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.39 or 0.00064771 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.69 or 0.00361704 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010110 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded 33.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00007304 BTC.

ZPER (ZPR) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000012 BTC.

ZMINE (ZMN) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000091 BTC.

VegaWallet Token (VGW) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001320 BTC.

PRASM Token Profile

PRASM is a token. PRASM’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,249,193,827 tokens. PRASM’s official Twitter account is @PRASM_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PRASM is prasm.io

PRASM Token Trading

PRASM can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinTiger, IDAX and CoinBene. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PRASM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PRASM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PRASM using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PRASM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PRASM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.