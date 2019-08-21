PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Shares Sold by Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC

Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC reduced its stake in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,842 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 97 shares during the quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $448,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PPG. American National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of PPG Industries by 280.0% during the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 228 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PPG Industries by 49.5% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 323 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. 79.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PPG Industries stock traded up $0.98 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $111.28. The company had a trading volume of 13,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,255,825. The company has a market capitalization of $26.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.22. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $94.37 and a 12-month high of $121.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 27.89%. PPG Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. On average, analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. This is a positive change from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.46%.

In other PPG Industries news, Director Victoria F. Haynes sold 674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.16, for a total value of $72,225.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Vadlamannati Ramaprasad sold 13,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.12, for a total transaction of $1,628,436.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,617 shares in the company, valued at $3,468,743.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,078 shares of company stock worth $1,967,862 over the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PPG. Societe Generale began coverage on PPG Industries in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $138.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on PPG Industries from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. ValuEngine cut PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PPG Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on PPG Industries from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. PPG Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.33.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides coatings products for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing; light industrial and specialty coatings for signs; coatings, sealants, and transparencies for commercial, military, regional jet and general aviation aircraft, and transparent armor; protective and marine coatings and finishes; architectural coatings; and purchased sundries to painting contractors and consumers, as well as chemical management services.

